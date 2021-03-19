In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds in early March signed into law a Republican-backed bill that makes it harder to vote early.
The law shortens the early voting period to 20 days from the current 29, just three years after Republicans reduced the period from 40 days. It also requires most mail ballots to be received by Election Day, rather than counting votes postmarked by Election Day that arrive by noon on the Monday following the election.
Voting sites will close at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m., and county election officials are banned from sending out absentee ballot request forms unless requested. Satellite voting sites also can only be set up if enough voters petition for one, and voters will be removed from active voting lists if they miss a single general election and don’t report a change in address or register as a voter again.
According to Iowa Capitol Dispatch, the law also:
• reduces the number of days in which voters can register to vote prior to an election.
• reduces the number of days in which voters can request absentee ballots.
• reduces the number of days when county auditors can send out absentee ballots.
• restricts the ability of election officials to establish convenient opportunities for absentee voting, with each county auditor limited to one drop box for ballots – regardless of the county’s size or population – that can only be placed only at the auditor’s office.
• criminalizes of the act of assisting voters with returning absentee ballots, and places restrictions on allowing voters from enlisting the help of others in returning their ballots.
Republicans in the House and Senate quickly approved the changes over the opposition of all Democratic legislators. Republicans said the rules are needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November’s election saw record turnout with no hint of problems in the state.
Reynolds said election integrity must be protected, claiming the law provides election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting and database maintenance
Democrats said they’re examining their reliance on early voting. In the last election, more than 70% of Democrats voted early.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
