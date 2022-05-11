Iowa Track and Field District Sites May 11, 2022 4 hrs ago State-Qualifying 2022Thursday, May 12Clinton - Dubuque Senior High School Central DeWitt - Benton Community High SchoolCamanche, Northeast - Monticello High SchoolEaston Valley, Prince of Peace - Lisbon High School Tags District Track And Field Site School Dubuque Senior High School Iowa Northeast Monticello High School Trending Video Podcasts COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bailey, Owen Dryden, George Kerens, Michael Boggs, Mildred Dethmann, Bonnie Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClinton man wins $10,000 lottery prizeBurken honored with Liberty Bell AwardCOMMIT 2 COMPLETE: CHS seniors shore up plans for the futureJockey, trainer help long-shot Rich Strike in Derby upsetSynergy program sparks CHS students' creativityNine local seniors honored for academic excellenceCCC's 75th commencement ceremony FridayTASTE TRAVELER: Let's trek east of Morrison to Forest InnCRIME WATCH: Clinton Police DepartmentCouncil delays concert series vote Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
