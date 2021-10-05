FILE - Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) reacts after making an interception on a pass from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, not visible, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md., in this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, file photo. Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and linebacker Jay Higgins (34) look on. The key matchup in fourth-ranked Penn State's showdown with No. 3 Iowa pits the Nittany Lions' passing combo of Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson against a defense that leads the nation with 12 interceptions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)