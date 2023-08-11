On Saturday, August 12th, Amanda Sullivan will be opening her new shop- Jackie's Ice Cream.
The hard served ice cream shop will be open seven days a week from 11AM to 9PM. Lunch items and yogurt bowls will start in September.
Amanda grew up in Clinton but has lived in Preston for the last 20 years with her husband Ben and her three children, Hailey, Bailey and Wyatt. She is delighted to bring farm to table, hard served ice cream to our area.
Her business is named after my Grandma Jackie.
According to Amanda, "She was one of the first female franchise owners in Iowa when she owned Henry's Drive Inn, in Clinton. She was an amazing person. Big personality and even a bigger heart. For those who knew her, know exactly what I'm talking about. She was known for making sure you had a good work ethic, treated others with respect, and enjoyed life. She made sure those who couldn't always afford food would still get some. She also would make sure they had warm clothes for the winter. And boy did she love giving people gifts, even if she gave them early because she couldn't wait or she lost them when hiding them and you'd get it at some point before your next birthday or Xmas."
Amanda continued by stating, "I have always had a knack for people myself. I enjoy getting to meet new people and making friends. I am told I am just like my grandma. I couldn't be more honored to be compared to her. We lost her in 2010. She wasn't famous or rich, but she had character and integrity. I couldn't think of a better way of honoring her than naming my business after her. To let strangers, see/read about her when they are inside the shop and to let her memory live on just a little bit longer."
Jackie's Ice Cream will be receiving all dairy products from Dan and Debbie's Creamery out of Ely, Iowa and will sell their ice cream, along with, their milk, cheese curds and other products.
The Takes Family Dairy farm was established in 1985, but it wasn’t until 1997 that they transitioned from beef cows to dairy cows. They are a first-generation dairy farming family with a passion for quality sustainable farming. The Holstein dairy herd cows are born and raised on their farm in Ely with each given a name from the time she is born.
To them the cows are more to them than just cows, they are part of their family. They take great care in the raising, handling and the feeding of their cows which results in the highest quality milk. Their cows are fed a special mix of feed all non-GMO and all grown on their farm. They believe all of these factors are instrumental in creating a high-quality product, whether that is milk, cheese or ice cream.
All of Dan and Debbie’s Creamery ice cream is made on site in the production room. Each flavor is handcrafted in small batches. This isn’t your average ice cream – it is rich, creamy and full of flavor. They offer a wide variety of flavors including 12 signature flavors and several limited-edition flavors that change each month.
There is nothing more farm fresh than cream line milk-Cream line milk is the most natural form of milk. Their bottled milk is produced with traditional practices with the least amount of processing. It is pasteurized like other milk found on store shelves, but it is not homogenized.
Often referred to as “squeaky cheese,” their fresh cheddar cheese curds offer that popular squeak craved by many. They make each batch of cheese curds using 488 gallons of fresh from the farm whole milk. It is hoped that you enjoy their products as much as the Sullivan family does.
Here is the scoop on the flavors! The dipping cabinet holds 16 flavors which will consist of 12 signature flavors and 4 limited edition flavors. The plan is for the shop to switch the 4 limited flavors out occasionally when there is a new flavor available to try or for a seasonal flavor. Some of these flavors are Gluten Free and Jackie's Ice Cream will have a sorbet option for those needing Dairy Free options. Customers can choose to get the ice cream in a cup or cone- 1 scoop, 2 scoop, or 3 scoops. Amanda will have the following cones available: Sugar Cone, Waffle Cone, Cake Cone, Gluten Free Cake Cone, and Kids size Cake Cone.
She will also offer an Ice Cream Flight where you get to choose 6 flavors of ice cream to enjoy yourself (or to share with someone, but you don't have too). As well as Ice Cream Nachos, Ice Cream Sundaes, Ice Cream Flotats and Shake.
Amanda concluded by saying, "Life is beautiful so let's enjoy it a little bit more with some ice cream." She will also offer an Ice Cream Flight where you get to choose 6 flavors of ice cream to enjoy yourself (or to share with someone, but you don't have too).
