Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, right, does a sort of jig as he waves his finger and shouts in protest at a referee’s call during the third quarter of the team’s NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 12, 1970, in Oakland, Calif. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.