Name: Joma Short
Town of residence: Clinton
Occupation: Teacher, Coach, Minister, Non - Profit Developer
Boards: Victory Center Outreach - Clinton; Minister’s Association- Clinton; No Greater Love International- Minneapolis, Minn.; Friends of Zion - Clinton rep for Jerusalem; Issachar Network - a board of international leaders, UK based, but I represent the Midwest of the US and Iowa by
Experience: Community Outreach Coordinator; Refugee Camp Teacher; Non-Profit Organization and NGO Developer; Living and serving in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Egypt, Israel, Jamaica and the United Kingdom. Served in the U.S. in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Kansas City, Missouri; Founder and Director of The Upper Room, a nonprofit creative and performing arts center and house of prayer in northern Clinton.
Family: Single mother of two daughters.
Family:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.