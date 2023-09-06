Clinton
733 10th Ave S., $1,500 Adrian I Keyes and Angela M Keyes., Oak Tree Partners, LLC., July 28
820 S. 8th St., $152,000 Michael D. Haley and Kay F. Haley., Conner M. Lee., July 21
2227 N. 5th St., $130,000 Michael C. Skiles., Andrew and Jaye Cowan., July 21
3400 McKinley St., $470,000 Steven Riojas and Sun Y Riojas., Jon A. Jaques and Susan M. Jaques., July 14
231 17th Pl., $14,500 Julie Schurbon., Brian and Jessica Melvin., July 24
219 Adams Pl., $6,000 Trevor Jacob Huizenga., Kathryn Toth., July 28
2809 N. 12th St., $290,000 Larry L. Schultz and Cynthia L Schultz., Hubert H. Wise Revocable Trust., July 19
106 Fayette St., $51,500 Jordan Whalen., Michael P. Howard and Rhonda E. Howard., July 19
550 30th Ave N., $199,900 Tamara Dorthea Siburg., John F. Mootz and Jill A. Mootz., July 24
73 21st Ave. N., $67,500 Kimberly Bruggenwirth., Daniel D. Wheeler and Bonnie M. Wheeler., July 24
2415 & 2423 Dunham St., $106,000 Darrien Voeltz., Gary A. Schultz, Jr., July 24
735 Highview Dr., $145,500 AGS Properties II, LLC., SeeVentures LLC., July 24
242 22nd Pl., $65,000 Gary H. Schultz, Jr., Roxanne L. Schmidt., July 24
2725 N. 11th St., $295,000 Randall Erskine and Andrea Erskine., Vannapha Macavoy n/k/a Vannapha Vongxay., July 21
1406 3rd St., $170,000 Tanner Reganwether and Olivia Regenwether., Craig D. Claus and Lindsay L. Claus., July 20
3012 Tower Rd., $119,000 Jimmie Evans., Larry K. Ketelsen and Margo A. Ketelsen., July 17
1129 6th Ave N., $140,900 Eugene F. Richter., Allison R. Gandrup., July 17
513 Highview Dr., $139,900 Robert A. Levetzow and Dianne M. Levetzow., Patricia K. Clark., July 6
540 8th Ave S., $12,000 Christopher Moe., Marianda Martin., July 3
4241 180th St., $355,000 Charity McDevitt & Jeremy McDevitt., Jessica Eggers & Benjamin Eggers., July
1708 Conor Ct., $40,000 Dolan Homes, LLC., IRHC LLC., July 17
622 7th Ave S., $80,000 Klark A. Sikkema., Richard Gosnell and Debora Gosnell., July 14
1950 Glendale., $93,000 Phillip Swanson., Edward A. George and Catherine R. George., July 17
3816 Eagle Heights Dr., $229,900 Teri L. Thomsen., Estate of Beverly N. Wallace, c/o Sunde L. Unger., July 14
1344 Springdale Dr., $85,000 SeeVentures LLC., Hendes Homes LLC., July 14
1805 N. 2nd St., $67,000 Eagle Point Realty., AMS Ventures, LLC., July 6
620 4th Ave S., $47,000 Bonnie Lanza., Sandra J. Edfors., July 10
649 14th Ave N., $144,000 Cory Drowns and Tiffany Drowns., Estate of Floyd E. Smith., July 13
1815 Roosevelt St., $90,000 Leo Ernst., Michael A. Cole and Kelli J. Cole., July 13
2600 Stockwell Ln. W., James R. Vongxay., Vickie M. Williams., July 13
1003 8th Ave N., $215,000 Michael Cole., Steven M. Patterson., July 13
28 Ave N., $16,000 Tait J. Stevens., Nathaniel P. Davis., July 11
727 N. 4th St., Evan Coburn & Natasha Deutscher-Coburn., Shazi B. Ryan and Thomas E. Ryan., July 5
644 3rd Ave S., $48,400 Ashley L. Wagoner., Andrew R. Smith and Amanda R. Smith., July 7
1713 N.7th St., $116,000 Patrick Kelley., Jerilyn Malli., July 7
2160 Harts Mill Rd., $140,000 Iowa Mill Creek Property Management, LLC., John D. Larson & LuAnn Larson., July 7
327 3rd Ave N., $24,500 Michelle L. Warburton and Michael N. Klinger., Daniel L. Morgan., July 7
3650 Harts Mill Rd., $255,000 Jeffery Baker., Daniel Scalfaro and Alexandra Scalfaro., July 7
Camanche
343 13th Ave., $150,000 Louis David Smigo., Benjamin J. Ootzen and Melissa Outsen., July 26
1509 9th Ave., $500,000 Avadora Farms, LLC., Estate of Laura H, Null, Deceased., July 18
610 3rd Ave., $154,500 Brett Johnson and Jordan Voss., Mary L. Sartwell., July 3
1205 21st Ave., $445,000 Steven F. Moldt and Sharon C. Moldt., Ryan P. Grekoff and Jill Grekoff., July 10
624 4th Ave., $185,000 Jeffery M. Rogers., Diane M. Diedrich., July 5
2953 Hwy 67., $60,000 Lloyd Barten., Krogman Holdings, LLC., July 29
Charlotte
335th Ave., $626,692 Richard A. Skiff and others., Wayne I. Newson Estate., July 13
129 Park Ave., $95,000 Michelle M. Borota and Catherine R. Dalldorf., Estate of Robert J. Reynolds., July 7
335th Ave., $608,297 Eric Carl Skiff and Shannon Elaine Skiff., Wayne I. Newsom Estate., July 13
101 Case St., $26,500 Jeff A. Knutsen., Eric Eskildsen and Rachael Eskildsen., July 18
DeWitt
1303 Elm Ct., $260,000 Nancy Rutenbeck., Chad M. Kruse., July 27
2603 212th St., $45,000 Dennis R. Campbell., Beverly J. Schrader., July 7
103 8th St., $133,730 Leo T. Mullen and Martha S. Mullen., Revocable Trust Agreement of Shirley Ann Mullen., July 13
208 6th St., $264,900 Maksym Hedzhymanov and Olena Hedzhymanov., Andrew K. Maass and Justine N. Maass., July 14
1107 9th Ave., $320,000 Imagine the Possibilities Inc., Mervin R. Hassebrock and jacqueline J. Hassebrock., July 21
Calamus
178th Ave., $575,000 Lonny Goettsch and Leisha Goettsch., Hartig Realty IV, LC., July 13
280th St., $525,000 Lance Henry Goettsch., Lonny D. Goettsch and Leisha L. Goettsch., July 13
Grand Mound
602 Clinton St., $120,000 Riley L. Bruns., Chad M. Marlowe., July 14
Goose Lake
506 Public St., $13,500 Michael R. Schmidt and Erica C. Schmidt., Sheryl Lee Edleman Estate., July 13
Wheatland
208 Washington St. E., $169,000 Rose Mullen., Jo Ann Kay., July 5
Bryant
1268 390th Ave $280,000 Lucas A. Krueger and Anna E. Krueger., Terry P. Evers and Susanne M. Evers., July 26
Clinton
27.42 Acres in Clinton County, Iowa., $123,390 Adam J. Ploog and Jamie Ploog., The Darline Ann Bielenberg Revocable Trust., July 20
Agricultural Property in Clinton Iowa., $140,400 PR Rock Farms, LLC., No seller listed., July21
57.172 acers in Clinton County, Iowa., $325,880 Cole A. Dickey and Emily M. Dickey., The Darline Ann Bielenberg Revocable Trust., July 13
76 net acres bare farmland- Clinton County, Iowa., $839,800 Scott Mente., Joe H Mente Rev. Trust & Beverly J. Mente Rev. Trust., July 7
40 acres bare farmland-Clinton County, Iowa.,$336,700 Scott Mente, Joe H. Mente Rev. Trust & Beverly J. Mente Rev. Trust., July 7
