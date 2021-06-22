Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.