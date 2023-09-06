Bryant
3889 Hwy 136., $265,000 Bradley LaShelle and McKenzie LaShelle., David Gale Johnson and Krista Kay Johnson., May 19
Lost Nation
400 Winter St. $36,500 Sawyer Hansen., Clint L. Holtapp., June 6
Wheatland
213 W. Washington., $115,000 15 Lincolnway W., JD Heilman Enterprises, LLC., June 9
Delmar
2173 Hwy 136., $200,000 William Andrew Tubbs., Christine J. Tubbs living trust., June 01
1719 220th Ave., $825,000 Adam Knepper and Anna Knepper., Mary Joan Lovewell Trust., June 6
Charlotte
119 Acres of farm ground located off 140th st., 599,700 Carsen paul Mangelsen., The Darlene Ann Bielenberg Revocable trust., June 28
117 Broadway St., $140,000 Helen G. Brown., Joyce K. Batterson and James F. Bennett., June 12
DeWitt
2706 300th Ave., $265,000 Chad A. Marlowe and Grace A. Marlowe., Flenker Bros. LLC., June 28
611 12th Ave., $150,000 Adam Barr and Kaytlinn Barr., Vanessa S. Fields., June 30
419 8th St., $165,000 Melissa Levin., Adam J. Barr and Kaytlinn J. Barr., June 30
1532 Mackin Dr. $562,500 Scott T. and Sadie J. Jacobsen., Steven and Jean Bowen Revocable trusts June 30
411 S. 6th Ave., $1,362,858 NADEIA001., Geneva Pacific Development Fund NAP4 LLC., June 29
1135 4th St. $366,000 DillonWilheim and Olivia Wilheim., Scott T. Jacobsen and Sadie J. Jacobsen., June 30
1729 Wishing Well Lane., $73,000 Roger and Twila Hingtgen Rev. Trust., Aaron R. Rex and Maria T. Rex., June 2
221 8th St., $130,000 Kathleen McManus., Estate of May Kay McManus., June 2
220 8th St., $165,000 Amy Crafton-Eberline., Kathleen McManus., June 1
1523 N. 7th St., $168,000 Andrew J. Zeglin., Douglas M. Hinkle., June 8
411 S. 6th St., $330,000 Geneva Pacific Development Fund NAP4, LLC., Genuine parts Co., June 13
716 14th St., $191,000 BP Investments, LLC., T&T Development Co, LLC., June 8
1216 Hospital Dr., $198,000 Megan Ditzman and Trevor Ditzman., Rebekah R. Schaver and Skylar R. Schaver., June 16
312 1st Ave., $215,000 Maria D. Hashim., MT Revocable Trust., June 22
222 11th Circle., $357,000 Rebekah Schaver and Skylar Schaver., QCH, LLC., June 13
Lot 5, Tanglewood Ridge., $120,000 Landon W. Hunter., Mark K. Selby and Linda S. Selby., June 15
Camanche
710 3rd Ave., $193,000 Dylan Lee Drury., Marvin E. Shadle, Jr. Estate., June 30
1605 Middle Rd., $230,000 Joseph M. Krogman and Shanna M. Krogman., Jacob Dallas Petersen and Julin Petersen., June 30
1304 3rd St., $180,000 Julin Petersen., SB Erwin Rental Properties, LLC., June 27
1465 Lawrence Ave., $290,000 Sharon A. Hesselmann Trust., Sara L. VanZuiden Trust., June 1
1308 7th St., $190,500 David Boetger., Vicky L. Cornish., June 8
2002 9th Ave., $340,000 Mitchell and Danielle Crockett., Brandon S. Mink and Heather F Mink., June 6
3101 S. Washington Blvd., 199,900 Karl A. Greve and Elise J. Greve., Matthew B. Langfitt and Amy J. Langfitt., June 7
3036 Hwy 67., $96,100 Shawn Carvey and Marcie Carvey., Dennis L. Goad, Jr. and Shannon Goad., June 14
816 4th St., $165,000 James E. Puckett and Avery C. Coppess., Danielle I. Crocett and Mitchell W. Crockett., June 9
2848 360th Ave., $290,000 Peggy Garner., Concetta M. Gardner., 30
Bare Land located on 49th Ave., Johannes Farm Partners, LLC., Mitchell R. Nielsen and Kinsey S. Nielsen., June 16
Clinton
2418 N. 10th St., $69,500 Rachel Heimbaugh., Garold L. Caven and Catherine A. Caven., June 29
1014 Hickory Hill Ct., $119,000 John F. Mootz and Jill A. Mootz., Sikandar Awan., June 30
Land in Clinton County., $92,250 DeWitt 213, LLC., Bryan Michael Wenzel., June 29
1610 N. 3rd St., $155,000 Christopher A. Smith and Mary E. Smith., Lucas and Anna Krueger., June 30
Bare Land., $200,000 David W. Van Zuiden and Lacy A. Van Zuiden., Billie J. St. Ores., June 30
829 Lincoln Blvd., $75,000 Gary Kemp Jr., Estate of Lois J. Boyer., June 30
618 Highview Dr., $650,000 Raelynn E. Bray., Ronald L. Carber., June 28
Selby 1st Addition., $167,500 Larry Miller and Kaye Miller Trush., Selby Acres LLC., June 30
3100 Cleveland St., $105,000 Michael D. Johnson., Estate of Lyle W. Leibert., June 29
724 Mill Creek Lane., $230,500 Zachary D. Johnson., and Aimee L. Aude., Gregory A. Soenksen and Debra L. Soenksen., June 30
1124 8th Ave. N., $188,000 Clayton A. Unruh., Jacob T. Walker and Danielle C. Walker., June 29
1642 13th Ave. S., $81,000 Joshua D. Fosnaugh., Chris A. Miller., June 26
121 7th Ave. S., $55,000 David Mills., DeeBees LLC., June 27
326 3rd Ave S., $80,000 JJ5 Holdings LLC., Daniel R. Blohm and Sherri L. Blohm., June 23
1704 Pershing Blvd., $6,000 Worms Home Improvement LLC and Riley Chapman., Robert R. Fallis and Bobbi L. Fallis., June 29
Bare Land., $1,078,368 Robert A. Bowman., Wilkinson Family Farm LLC and Wilkinson Family Farm LLC., June 30
2327 Garfield St., $2,500 GST. Holdings LLC., B&T Rental Properties, LLC., June 29
85 Main Ave., $102,500 GST Holdings, LLC., SB Erwin Rental Properties, LLC., June 29
510 Apple Valley Ln., $235,500 Steven C. Clarke and Lisa J. Clarke., Estate of Rosalie A. Holsclaw, c/o David W. Holsclaw., June 16
525 30th Ave N., $46,250 Jeffery Robert Huntley and Liza Molina Huntley., Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper., June 21
22.599 acers in Clinton County, Iowa., $180,792 Randy R. Lange and Deborah Lynn Lange., The Darline Ann Bielenberg Revocable Trust., June 15
1404 windsor Ct., $205,900 Timothy O’Connell., Todd A. Florence and Diane J. Florence., June 19
722 14th Ave S., $66,100 David Cowger., Martha C. Savochka and Melissa A. Savochka., June 21
1701 Main Ave., $220,000 JAMO, LLC., Strackbein Properties LLC., June 2
2344 Chancy St., $100,000 Dakota J. Schreiner., William B. Ebensberger and Tracy A. Ebensberger., June 1
5 Heather Ln., $325,000 Thomas Lassalette., No seller listed., June 1
554 4th Ave S., $65,000 Cody J. Johnson., Patrick J. Balk and Sarah E. Balk., June1
2809 Garfield St., $75,500 Terence W. King., Colin DeBuysere & Rachael DeBuysere., June 2
3301 Pershing., $47,500 Damen R. Feddersen and Rae A. Feddersen., GLRNK, LLC series 10., June 5
120 Lawrence St., $189,900 Kevin J. Temperly and Becky J. Temperly., Rita Rae Mulholland., June 12
531 Scenic Dr., $210,000 Sidney R. Bruce and Jennifer M. Bruce., James E. Lyons and Annette E. Lyons., June 12
541 Scenic Dr. $194,000 Chad A. Davis and Nicole R. Davis., Dawn M. Holesinger., June 14
2617 N. 4th St., $169,900 Aaron C. Meyermann., Chad A. Davis and Nicole R. Davis., June 14
242 N. 3rd St., $220,000 Jake A. Kerkove., Robert W. Kramer and Tracy Kramer., June 22
563 Meadowview Dr., $200,500 Terry and Maria Thomas., LeRoy W. Toohey., June 23
Bare Ground., $207,000 Clinton County Conservation., Eastern Iowa Conservation., June 15
72 20th Ave N. $60,000 Brandi L. King and Robert L. Smith., Willie A. King and Michelle L. King., June 21
1012 Roosevelt St., $10,000 Isaiah Philip Winter., Susan K. Galetti., June 15
434 8th Ave. S. $60,000 Jacob Schmidt and Megan Coon., Andy Schook INC., June 6
4617 142nd St., $270,000 Dustin D. Welch and Chelsy M. Welch., Daniel J. Peters and Michelle N. Peters., June 9
2349 N. 5th St., $105,500 Tyler Everson., Tier One Assets, LLC., June 9
1135 Galbraith Dr., $165,000 James Robb., SeeVentures LLC., June 21
219 18th Pl., $75,000 Peggy A. Spittler formerly Peggy A. Petersen., Sterling Federal Bank, FSB., June 21
722 13th Ave S., $15,000 Vitali Kanderatsiuk., Mary T. Campbell., June 6
1702 N. 6th St., $72,000 Scott Werdermann and Sarahjean Werdermann., Debra K. Schultz., June 22
No Address given., $1,500 Tracy L. Irvine Aka Tracy L. Wilden., Dawn L. Goodridge., June 21
3402 McKinley St., $59,000 Jerry L. Lampe and Deborah L. Lampe., Jeffery Hallman and Jane Hallman., June 12
230 17th Pl., $95,000 Jeronimo Echebarria., Robert Alan Winter and Jean Ann Winter., June 16
227 16th Pl. rear., $20,000 Jeronimo Echebarria., Robert Alan Winter and Jean Ann Winter., June 16
406 N. 4th St., $71,000 Deborah Lowry., Joshua P. Traverse and Anna N. Traverse., June 8
2211 13th Ave S. $165,000 Jacob Avery and Kala Avery., Estate of Ethan Vosatka., June 12
246 2nd Ave. S $53,000 Dzevit Akiti., James & Joseph O’Donnell., Palma Marie Oseguera., June 20
1017 Brookside Dr., $158,500 Tyler Mussmann., AT Enterprises LLC., June 11
1420 S. 32nd St., $345,000 Benjamin J. Milum and Rebecca J. Milum., No seller listed., June 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.