CLINTON — Positive confirm COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to rise across Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Thursday at her daily press conference pleading with Iowans to take responsibility for their actions and do whatever possible to help mitigate the virus. The governor is urging people to stay at home as much as possible and practice good hygiene. At the same time, she is adamant about not making a proclamation for a "shelter in place" order. She says all of the ordinance that are already in place encompasses such orders in other states. She wants people to stop focusing on closing things down but doing what is necessary to get things back to normal in the Hawkeye state.
" I think sometimes everyone is getting so hung on the metrics," Reynolds said to the media on Thursday. "Let's go back to the main message we have said since the beginning of this. That is, stay at home and avoid exposure."
Reynolds says that is what Iowans need to be focused on among other things like practicing social distancing, working from home if possible, and doing whatever is possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
