Saturday, Aug. 20
• Local artist Cameron Sturtz, 5-5:20 p.m.
• Local artist Outlaws for the Cross, 5:30-5:50 p.m.
• We Are Leo, 6-6:30 p.m.
• Trampolines, 6:45-7:15 p.m.
• The Young Escape, 7:30-8 p.m.
• Jordan Feliz, 8:15-9:45 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
• Local artist Lily Leding, 5:15- 5:30 p.m.
• Local artist Nate Johnson, 5:45-6 p.m.
• Local artist Ryan Dail, 6:15- 6:30 p.m.
• Courtnie Ramirez, 6:45-7:15 p.m.
• JJ Weeks, 7:30- 8 p.m.
• Vertical Worship, 8:15-9:45 p.m.
