CLINTON – Capping off a soccer match heavily controlled by themselves, the Clinton River Kings netted one last goal with just over two minutes to play on Thursday night.
The goal gave the Kings a 3-0 victory over Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Central DeWitt.
“We’ve been improving steadily throughout the year and it’s really starting to show,” Clinton head coach Logan Kruse said. “The soccer we played today was the best I’ve seen so far, and it’s continued on that trend as we’ve been going on.”
Clinton had control a lot of the first half, with plenty of moves around Saber defense and big centering passes.
“We’re really starting to see those big passes rather than trying to get to the goal as fast as we can,” Kruse said. “We’ve been slowing down and looking at the right spots on the field and whether the pass is played perfectly or not yet, it’s at least being attempted. We’re trying to play the right ball every time, which is extremely encouraging.”
The first goal, Marino Dondiego put the ball past the goalie to take the 1-0 lead. Just a few minutes and a couple of corner kicks later, the River Kings broke on a corner kick and Juan Anguiano put up a beautiful header to extend that lead to 2-0.
“It’s good, we’ve worked a lot this week on attacking the ball,” Kruse said. “Taking initiative to attack the ball and go get it. Seeing them utilize that and actually go get the ball is encouraging and it’s great to see them improve in that.”
Even with the loss, DeWitt head coach Jon Keith was happy with what he saw from his very young roster in Clinton Thursday.
“Overall, minus the two mistakes we made that led to the first two goals, I thought across the board they played one of their best games,” Keith said.
Central DeWitt’s goalie Brody Proctor saved the Sabers from a couple more goals and a larger deficit at halftime.
“He’s probably our most valuable player,” Keith said. “He’s definitely our most busy player. He’s been great, he’s got great hand-eye coordination, catches everything and isn’t afraid of anything is the biggest part.”
Meanwhile, the Sabers struggled to set up any offense. They couldn’t find the momentum once the got possession in the backfield to keep possession all the way towards the Clinton goal.
“I think a lot of it is inexperience,” Keith said. More than half the DeWitt roster is made up of underclassmen. “We’ve only got a handful of guys who have played varsity minutes before this year.
“We’re kind of used to not being in those positions with time and space. So when we get in those positions, we have the mindset that we’re going to lose the ball anyway. Part of it is changing the mindset, but this is a learning experience and this is good.”
Coming out of the second half, DeWitt picked up their energy. Coach Keith wanted to see more aggressive defense, and that in turn led to a few more offensive chances for the Sabers.
“I think overall, it was definitely better,” Keith said. “I told them to just go for it. I thought we controlled at least parts of it, maybe not the whole thing, but we definitely made it tougher for their two best players, especially in attack.
“In the second half, we played better as a collective unit. Just not enough quality to create any significant opportunities.”
Clinton’s coaching staff wants to see the second half energy match the first half.
“It was good to get everyone an opportunity and see everyone contribute,” Kruse said. “I did think we got a little bit too comfortable in the second half and I’d really like to keep that energy level up.”
The Clinton River Kings improve to 5-8 and will have a quick turnaround, traveling to West Liberty on Friday night.
The Central DeWitt Sabers fall to 3-9 and have the weekend off, returning to action on Monday when they travel to North Scott for another MAC conference game.
