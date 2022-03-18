Tennis season is about to get underway, and the Clinton River Kings are hoping some of their experience helps lead them to new levels in 2022.
The River Kings are currently prepping for the first tennis competition of the year. They'll kick off their season on Tuesday, March 29.
Leading up that red and black roster is senior Brody Manemann. Manemann is a four-year varsity player for Clinton High.
"The first name in tennis that always comes to mind when we think of returning Clinton River Kings is definitely Brody Manemann," Clinton boys tennis coach Eliot Kuchera said. "Coming into his senior year with extensive varsity experience at number 1 and a great record to back it up, he's someone that many of the new players have looked up to in the off season. His control over the pace and positioning of the ball combined with a deep understanding of fundamentals make him a threat to anyone on the other side of the net."
Even though Manemann has the only winning record last season, he's not returning alone. His doubles partner is also back for his junior season.
"His frequent doubles partner, Adam Deters, will also be making a return this year," Kuchera said. "So be ready for long battles because Adam is one of the most consistent defensive players I've ever coached and I can't wait to see him bring that back to the court."
The River Kings finished in the middle of the Mississippi Athletic Conference last season. They picked up wins regularly but still couldn't take down some of the MAC powerhouses like Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption.
Kuchera is hoping some of the new faces coming into the roster will help them take that next step forward.
Joining the River King roster will be freshmen like Eli Mueller, Gabe O'Brien and Jacob Fedderson.
"I've had the privilege of seeing a few of these new freshmen putting in hard work at the racket club in town as middle schoolers for the past few years and am thrilled to see them finally part of the team," Kuchera said. "All of these players will no doubt accomplish some big things this season."
Kuchera touts Mueller as a powerful hitter who hasn't stopped working to improve his tennis game. He's looking to Fedderson as one of the most improved and thinks his technique will help him master the varsity tennis scene. He likes the speed from O'Brien on the court and says his mentality has been a positive addition to the first week of tennis practice.
Mentality is his favorite thing he's seen out of his group so far.
"The highlight of this first week of practice has absolutely been the work ethic that this team is able to display even at this early stage," Kuchera said. "I don't think anyone would see they 'enjoy' conditioning exactly, but the willingness to work hard, get tired, and push themselves and each other this week has set a great precedent for the season."
The River Kings will have a young roster led by a wealth of experience from Brody Manemann and Adam Deters. Kuchera thinks the focus on tennis that he's seen will help them switch some of those losses into wins game by game.
"Our team is filled with athletes that play tennis," Kuchera said. "They are familiar with strategies of the game, are comfortable trying new ideas in practice and in matches, and most importantly enjoy playing the sport. In fact the only real weakness you could even begin to say that we have is that we have, on average, a young team. While they have played in tournaments prior, for half of our roster this will be their first taste of high school tennis, and that is an experience that you sometimes need to get used to. That said, I have no doubt in my mind that we will overcome this one challenge by our first meet."
Kuchera is in his second season leading the Clinton tennis program. He's joined by assistant Albert Hayton, who has been the long time head swimming coach for the River Kings and Queens.
They start their season at home on March 29 against Davenport Assumption.
"I'd love for everyone to get a chance to see firsthand just how good of competitors and exciting these athletes can be on the court," Kuchera said. "I want everyone to know that this will be a big year for Clinton River King tennis, and I can't wait to see how far we will go."
