CLINTON — In the second of a series of concerts at NelsonCorp Field, the LumberKings have announced that The Narcissists will perform June 13.
Just like the previous concert on May 30, the following social distancing rules will be in effect:
- Each guest must have a mask to be worn at all times, with the exception of while eating or drinking.
- Tables and seating spaces, along with indicators, will be set up to maintain a 6-foot distance between guests.
- Guests are not to gather in groups of more than 10.
- Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the entire area.
As part of the festivities, the Clinton Herald will be giving out face masks to the first 50 people through the gate.
The entry gate located on Sixth Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 5 p.m. for a happy hour special of $3 for all beer and mixed drinks.
The Narcissists will be taking the stage at 7 p.m.
The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair and/or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area.
Admission is $5 for all ages. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 400 tickets will be sold for this event. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling the LumberKings office at 242-0727.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase; tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.
