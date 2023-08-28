City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, and the Administrative offices at the Police Department will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when normal office hours will resume.
The Parks & Recreations Administrative Office and Lower Level of the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. The Fitness Center will remain open with 24-hour access FOB.
The Clinton Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when normal office hours will resume.
The MTA Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 and there will be no bus service on Monday, Sept. 4.
The Public Works Administrative office will be closed on Monday, Sept.4. Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for the week beginning Monday, Sept. 4. Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
