CLINTON — The city of Clinton will give a developer tax rebates and three construction grants of $150,000 to turn the former Lafayette Hotel into an apartment complex with retail space.
The City Council voted in April to give Bush Development, LLC, a $150,000 construction grant within 30 days of the developer acquiring title to the former Lafayette, another after the developer gets all necessary permits from the city for the project and a third after the developer receives a final certificate of occupancy for the renovated building, for a total of $450,000.
The city would use money from land sales in South Clinton and Liberty Square to provide funds for the Lafayette project, said City Administrator Matt Brooke.
The city will give the developer Annual Blight Remediation grants in the amount of 80% of the incremental property tax revenues, up to $1.35 million, from the building above the current assessed value. The grants will be made from property tax revenue produced by the Lafayette, the resolution says.
The financial support is contingent on the project’s identification as an urban renewal project in the City’s Downtown River Lyons Urban Renewal Plan, the resolution says.
“This is an $18.5 million renovation of the Lafayette building,” said Brooke. “What we’re looking at is a ... tax rebate – because it’s an urban renewal area – for 20 years at 80%.
Taxes on the minimum assessed value for the building is about $1.3 million, Brooke said. The 20% that doesn’t go back to the developer in rebates would amount to about $270,000 in tax revenue for the county, school and city, Brooke said.
The city gave developers only about $250,000 to renovate the Wilson building. That building will have 32 rooms that were not all market rate, Brooke said. The Lafayette will have 52 rooms, 48 market rate and four for average income.
Councilman Cody Seeley asked if the city could require minimum maintenance standards “since abatement goes out so far.”
“That way at year 20 we’re not starting over again,” Seeley said. “We don’t want this to end up a dilapidated property again.”
Agreements for historical tax credits require that a developer maintain the property, said Brooke. Developers are responsible to the state or federal government depending on the source of the tax credits.
The minimum assessed value of the property will be $3.5 million, the agreement says. “We did that to make sure that we had that increment to be able to say, you pay this and then we’ll rebate it back,” Brooke said.
Seeley wondered if the second $150,000 should be held until partial construction is completed rather than handing over $300,000 for preliminary things such as closing on the building and getting permits.
Brooke said the council can change the specific points, but the resolution commits the city to $450,000.
The resolution passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.