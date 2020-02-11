Last Games
CLINTON (2-17)
Davenport Central, L, 52-38
North Scott, L, 65-25
Bettendorf, L, 68-26
Davenport West, W, 44-41
Davenport North, L, 51-30
FULTON (14-13)
Morrison, W, 45-37
Sherrard, L, 34-32
Orion, L, 51-42
Rockridge, W, 42-31
Bureau Valley, W, 59-51
CAMANCHE (5-14)
Prince of Peace, W 48-46
North Cedar, W, 68-55
Mid-Prairie, L, 51-29
Northeast, L, 56-35
Bellevue, L, 55-19
PRINCE OF PEACE (11-9)
Northeast, W, 58-55
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 67-27
Lisbon, W, 58-43
Easton Valley, W, 46-44
Marquette Catholic, L, 44-34
CENTRAL DEWITT (17-2)
Mount Vernon, W, 50-43
Maquoketa, W, 48-44
Vinton Shellsburg, W, 53-46
Marion, L, 57-46
West Delaware, W, 57-35
NORTHEAST (11-10)
Anamosa, W, 69-45
Camanche, W, 56-35
Durant, W, 59-40
Monticello, L, 62-54
Bellevue, L, 58-46
EASTON VALLEY (10-8)
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-23
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 52-40
Prince of Peace, L, 46-44
Midland, W, 52-41
