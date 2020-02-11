Last Games

CLINTON (2-17)

Davenport Central, L, 52-38

North Scott, L, 65-25

Bettendorf, L, 68-26

Davenport West, W, 44-41

Davenport North, L, 51-30

FULTON (14-13)

Morrison, W, 45-37

Sherrard, L, 34-32

Orion, L, 51-42

Rockridge, W, 42-31

Bureau Valley, W, 59-51

CAMANCHE (5-14)

Prince of Peace, W 48-46

North Cedar, W, 68-55

Mid-Prairie, L, 51-29

Northeast, L, 56-35

Bellevue, L, 55-19

PRINCE OF PEACE (11-9)

Northeast, W, 58-55

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 67-27

Lisbon, W, 58-43

Easton Valley, W, 46-44

Marquette Catholic, L, 44-34

CENTRAL DEWITT (17-2)

Mount Vernon, W, 50-43

Maquoketa, W, 48-44

Vinton Shellsburg, W, 53-46

Marion, L, 57-46

West Delaware, W, 57-35

NORTHEAST (11-10)

Anamosa, W, 69-45

Camanche, W, 56-35

Durant, W, 59-40

Monticello, L, 62-54

Bellevue, L, 58-46

EASTON VALLEY (10-8)

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-23

Calamus-Wheatland, W, 52-40

Prince of Peace, L, 46-44

Midland, W, 52-41

Tags