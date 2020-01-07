CLINTON (0-8)

Central DeWitt, L, 53-18

Muscatine, L, 39-29

Davenport Central, L 61-30

North Scott, L, 74-19

Bettendorf, L, 48-26

FULTON (9-10)

Erie-Prophetstowm, W, 49-32

Stockton, L, 55-38

Monmouth Roseville, L, 60-55

Prince of Peace, W, 48-36

CAMANCHE (2-7)

Riverdale, L, 57-16

Northeast, L, 75-39

Durant. W 42-40

West Branch, L 69-28

West Liberty, L, 64-39

PRINCE OF PEACE (4-4)

North Linn, L, 75-49

Edgewood-Colesburg, W, 72-36

Springville, L, 60-51

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-25

Fulton, L 48-36

CENTRAL DEWITT (8-0

Clinton, W, 53-18

Benton, W, 52-34

Indepndence, W, 54-16

Solon, W, 55-39

Mount Vernon, W, 52-22

NORTHEAST (7-3)

Tipton. W, 61-43

Camanche, W, 75-39

Regina, W, 56-55

Mid-Prairie W 60-47

Wilton, W, 62-50

EASTON VALLEY (4-5)

East Buchanan, L, 55-29

Central City L, 47-45

Alburnett, W, 41-39

Calamus-Wheatland, W, 56-46

Cedar Valley Christian W, 56-17

