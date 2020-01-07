CLINTON (0-8)
Central DeWitt, L, 53-18
Muscatine, L, 39-29
Davenport Central, L 61-30
North Scott, L, 74-19
Bettendorf, L, 48-26
FULTON (9-10)
Erie-Prophetstowm, W, 49-32
Stockton, L, 55-38
Monmouth Roseville, L, 60-55
Prince of Peace, W, 48-36
CAMANCHE (2-7)
Riverdale, L, 57-16
Northeast, L, 75-39
Durant. W 42-40
West Branch, L 69-28
West Liberty, L, 64-39
PRINCE OF PEACE (4-4)
North Linn, L, 75-49
Edgewood-Colesburg, W, 72-36
Springville, L, 60-51
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-25
Fulton, L 48-36
CENTRAL DEWITT (8-0
Clinton, W, 53-18
Benton, W, 52-34
Indepndence, W, 54-16
Solon, W, 55-39
Mount Vernon, W, 52-22
NORTHEAST (7-3)
Tipton. W, 61-43
Camanche, W, 75-39
Regina, W, 56-55
Mid-Prairie W 60-47
Wilton, W, 62-50
EASTON VALLEY (4-5)
East Buchanan, L, 55-29
Central City L, 47-45
Alburnett, W, 41-39
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 56-46
Cedar Valley Christian W, 56-17
