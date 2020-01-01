CLINTON (0-8)
Central DeWitt, L, 53-18
Muscatine, L, 39-29
Davenport Central, L 61-30
North Scott, L, 74-19
Bettendorf, L, 48-26
FULTONEast Dubuque, L, 29-40
Sherrard, L, 27-40
Morrison, W, 60-45
Riverdale, L, 33-45
Orion, L, 43-49
CAMANCHE (1-5)Cascade, L, 61-16
North Cedar, W, 39-33
Regina, L, 46-25
Riverdale, L, 57-16
Northeast, L, 75-39
PRINCE OF PEACE (4-3)Maquoketa Valley, L, 49-44
North Linn, L, 75-49
Edgewood-Colesburg, W, 72-36
Springville, L, 60-51
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-25
CENTRAL DEWITT (8-0)Clinton, W, 53-18
Benton, W, 52-34
Indepndence, W, 54-16
Solon, W, 55-39
Mount Vernon, W, 52-22
NORTHEAST (5-3)Calamus-Wheatland, W, 46-34
Anamosa, L, 54-47
Tipton. W, 61-43
Camanche, W, 75-39
Regina, W, 56-55
EASTON VALLEY (3-5)Bellevue, L, 57-33
East Buchanan, L, 55-29
Central City L, 47-45
Alburnett, W, 41-39
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 56-46
