CLINTON (0-8)

Central DeWitt, L, 53-18

Muscatine, L, 39-29

Davenport Central, L 61-30

North Scott, L, 74-19

Bettendorf, L, 48-26

FULTONEast Dubuque, L, 29-40

Sherrard, L, 27-40

Morrison, W, 60-45

Riverdale, L, 33-45

Orion, L, 43-49

CAMANCHE (1-5)Cascade, L, 61-16

North Cedar, W, 39-33

Regina, L, 46-25

Riverdale, L, 57-16

Northeast, L, 75-39

PRINCE OF PEACE (4-3)Maquoketa Valley, L, 49-44

North Linn, L, 75-49

Edgewood-Colesburg, W, 72-36

Springville, L, 60-51

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-25

CENTRAL DEWITT (8-0)Clinton, W, 53-18

Benton, W, 52-34

Indepndence, W, 54-16

Solon, W, 55-39

Mount Vernon, W, 52-22

NORTHEAST (5-3)Calamus-Wheatland, W, 46-34

Anamosa, L, 54-47

Tipton. W, 61-43

Camanche, W, 75-39

Regina, W, 56-55

EASTON VALLEY (3-5)Bellevue, L, 57-33

East Buchanan, L, 55-29

Central City L, 47-45

Alburnett, W, 41-39

Calamus-Wheatland, W, 56-46

Tags