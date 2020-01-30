CLINTON (1-14)
Burlington, W, 51-41
Davenport Assumption, L, 60-38
Muscatine, L, 49-14
Maquoketa, L, 60-28
Davenport Central, L, 52-38
FULTON (11-11)
Prince of Peace, W, 48-36
Sherrard, L, 41-34
Orion, W, 52-40
Rockridge, W, 33-30
Riverdale, L, 57-30
CAMANCHE (5-12)
Anamosa, L, 43-31
Cascade, L, 46-15
Prince of Peace, W 48-46
North Cedar, W, 68-55
Mid-Prairie, L, 51-29
PRINCE OF PEACE (9-8)
Lisbon, W, 64-44
Calamus-Wheatland, L, 46-45
Camanche, L, 48-46
Northeast, W, 58-55
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 67-27
CENTRAL DEWITT (13-1)
CPU, L, 49-47
Maquoketa, W, 52-26
West Delaware, W, 64-33
Solon, W, 60-35
Beckman, W, 56-40
NORTHEAST (9-8)
North Cedar, W, 83-31
Bellevue, L, 57-36
PRince of Peace, L, 58-55
West Liberty, L, 51-46
Anamosa, W, 69-45
EASTON VALLEY (8-7)
Lisbon, W, 60-44
Midland, W, 66-40
Marquette, L, 61-48
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-23
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 52-40
