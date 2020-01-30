CLINTON (1-14)

Burlington, W, 51-41

Davenport Assumption, L, 60-38

Muscatine, L, 49-14

Maquoketa, L, 60-28

Davenport Central, L, 52-38

FULTON (11-11)

Prince of Peace, W, 48-36

Sherrard, L, 41-34

Orion, W, 52-40

Rockridge, W, 33-30

Riverdale, L, 57-30

CAMANCHE (5-12)

Anamosa, L, 43-31

Cascade, L, 46-15

Prince of Peace, W 48-46

North Cedar, W, 68-55

Mid-Prairie, L, 51-29

PRINCE OF PEACE (9-8)

Lisbon, W, 64-44

Calamus-Wheatland, L, 46-45

Camanche, L, 48-46

Northeast, W, 58-55

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 67-27

CENTRAL DEWITT (13-1)

CPU, L, 49-47

Maquoketa, W, 52-26

West Delaware, W, 64-33

Solon, W, 60-35

Beckman, W, 56-40

NORTHEAST (9-8)

North Cedar, W, 83-31

Bellevue, L, 57-36

PRince of Peace, L, 58-55

West Liberty, L, 51-46

Anamosa, W, 69-45

EASTON VALLEY (8-7)

Lisbon, W, 60-44

Midland, W, 66-40

Marquette, L, 61-48

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-23

Calamus-Wheatland, W, 52-40

