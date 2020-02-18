LAST GAMES

Clinton (2-19)

Bettendorf, L, 68-26

Davenport West, W, 44-41

Davenport North, L, 51-30

Pleasant Valley, L, 52-21

Burlington, L, 40-28

Camanche (6-15)

Mid-Prairie, L, 51-29

Northeast, L, 56-35

Bellevue, L, 55-19

Tipton, W, 29-27

Anamosa, L, 54-43

Prince of Peace (13-9)

Lisbon, W, 58-43

Easton Valley, W, 46-44

Marquette, L, 44-34

Misland, W, 51-34

Easton Valley, W, 46-26

Northeast (11-10)

Anamosa, W, 69-45

Camanche, W, 56-35

Durant, W, 59-40

Monticello, L, 62-54

Bellevue, L, 58-46

Central DeWitt (17-3)

Maquoketa, W, 48-44

Vinton-Shellsburg, W, 53-46

Marion, L, 57-46

West Delaware, W, 57-35

Marion, L, 70-42

Easton Valley (11-9)

Prince of Peace, L, 46-44

Rivermont Collegiate, W, 66-12

Midland, W, 52-41

Lisbon, W, 37-27

Prince of Peace, L, 46-26

Fulton (15-14)

Orion, L, 51-41

Rockridge, W, 42-31

Bureau Valley, W, 59-51

Forreston, W, 48-37 (OT)

Amboy, L, 41-30

