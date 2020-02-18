LAST GAMES
Clinton (2-19)
Bettendorf, L, 68-26
Davenport West, W, 44-41
Davenport North, L, 51-30
Pleasant Valley, L, 52-21
Burlington, L, 40-28
Camanche (6-15)
Mid-Prairie, L, 51-29
Northeast, L, 56-35
Bellevue, L, 55-19
Tipton, W, 29-27
Anamosa, L, 54-43
Prince of Peace (13-9)
Lisbon, W, 58-43
Easton Valley, W, 46-44
Marquette, L, 44-34
Misland, W, 51-34
Easton Valley, W, 46-26
Northeast (11-10)
Anamosa, W, 69-45
Camanche, W, 56-35
Durant, W, 59-40
Monticello, L, 62-54
Bellevue, L, 58-46
Central DeWitt (17-3)
Maquoketa, W, 48-44
Vinton-Shellsburg, W, 53-46
Marion, L, 57-46
West Delaware, W, 57-35
Marion, L, 70-42
Easton Valley (11-9)
Prince of Peace, L, 46-44
Rivermont Collegiate, W, 66-12
Midland, W, 52-41
Lisbon, W, 37-27
Prince of Peace, L, 46-26
Fulton (15-14)
Orion, L, 51-41
Rockridge, W, 42-31
Bureau Valley, W, 59-51
Forreston, W, 48-37 (OT)
Amboy, L, 41-30
