LAST GAMES
CLINTON (1-5)
Dubuque Hempstead, L, 95-48
Muscatine, W, 58-55
Davenport Central, L, 76-35
North Scott, L, 69-36
Bettendorf, L, 58-52
CAMANCHE (5-0)
Cascade, W, 65-58
North Cedar, W, 58-55
Regina Catholic, W, 57-55
Northeast, W, 65-46
Durant, W, 71-36
PRINCE OF PEACE (1-5)
Maquoketa Valley, L, 42-41
North Linn, L, 89-31
Edgewood-Colesburg, L, 50-49
Springville, L, 84-54
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 70-50
NORTHEAST (5-2)
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 63-30
Anamosa, W, 59-52
Tipton, W, 55-30
Camanche, L, 65-46
Regina, L, 62-47
EASTON VALLEY (7-0)
Bellevue, W, 73-51
East Buchanan, W, 84-54
Central City, W, 68-48
Alburnett, W, 72-53
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 81-45
CENTRAL DEWITT (5-1)
Williamsburg, W, 48-42
Benton, W, 70-56
Independence, W, 67-44
Solon, W, 62-38
Mount Vernon, L, 68-58
