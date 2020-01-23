LAST GAMES
CLINTON (1-9)
Bettendorf, L, 58-52
Davenport North, L, 70-33
Pleasant Valley, L 59-25
Burlington, L 65-49
Davenport Assumption, L, 68-48
CAMANCHE (11-0)
Bellevue W 72-34
Monticello, W, 77-55
Wilton, W, 80-35
Anamosa, W, 78-40
Cascade, W, 59-52
FULTON (14-5)
Stark County, W, 70-37
Polo, W, 56-32
Ashton-Franklin Center, W, 76-40
Prince of Peace, W, 57-44
Bureau Valley, W, 66-39
PRINCE OF PEACE (4-9)
Fulton, L. 57-44
Midland, W, 48-41
Marquette, L, 53-50
Lisbon, W, 38-33
Calamus-Wheatland, L, 45-30
NORTHEAST (7-5)
Mid-Prairie, W, 51-38
Wilton, W, 51-41
Monticello, L, 48-33
Cascade, L 48-33
North Cedar, L, 44-38
EASTON VALLEY (12-0)
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 76-40
Prince of Peace. W, 69-50
Lisbon, W, 66-34
Midland, W, 104-46
Marquette Catholic, W, 81-38
CENTRAL DEWITT (8-2)
Mount Vernon, L, 68-58
Beckman Catholic, W 58-55
Center Point Urbana, L, 55-32
Maquoketa, 63-39
West Delaware, W, 59-41
