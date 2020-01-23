LAST GAMES

CLINTON (1-9)

Bettendorf, L, 58-52

Davenport North, L, 70-33

Pleasant Valley, L 59-25

Burlington, L 65-49

Davenport Assumption, L, 68-48

CAMANCHE (11-0)

Bellevue W 72-34

Monticello, W, 77-55

Wilton, W, 80-35

Anamosa, W, 78-40

Cascade, W, 59-52

FULTON (14-5)

Stark County, W, 70-37

Polo, W, 56-32

Ashton-Franklin Center, W, 76-40

Prince of Peace, W, 57-44

Bureau Valley, W, 66-39

PRINCE OF PEACE (4-9)

Fulton, L. 57-44

Midland, W, 48-41

Marquette, L, 53-50

Lisbon, W, 38-33

Calamus-Wheatland, L, 45-30

NORTHEAST (7-5)

Mid-Prairie, W, 51-38

Wilton, W, 51-41

Monticello, L, 48-33

Cascade, L 48-33

North Cedar, L, 44-38

EASTON VALLEY (12-0)

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 76-40

Prince of Peace. W, 69-50

Lisbon, W, 66-34

Midland, W, 104-46

Marquette Catholic, W, 81-38

CENTRAL DEWITT (8-2)

Mount Vernon, L, 68-58

Beckman Catholic, W 58-55

Center Point Urbana, L, 55-32

Maquoketa, 63-39

West Delaware, W, 59-41

