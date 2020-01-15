CLINTON (1-8)
North Scott, L, 69-36
Bettendorf, L, 58-52
Davenport North, L, 70-33
Pleasant Valley, L 59-25
CAMANCHE (8-0)
Northeast, W, 65-46
Durant, W, 71-36
West Liberty, W. 80-25
Bellevue W 72-34
Monticello, W, 77-55
FULTON (13-5)
Mercer County, W, 46-39
Beecher, W, 55-39
Stark County, W, 70-37
Polo, W, 56-32
Ashton-Franklin Center, W, 76-40
PRINCE OF PEACE (2-7)
Springville, L, 84-54
Unity Christian, W, 71-34
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 70-50
Easton Valley W, 70-50
Fulton, L. 57-44
NORTHEAST (7-4)
Regina, L, 62-47
Mid-Prairie, W, 51-38
Wilton, W, 51-41
Monticello, L, 48-33
Cascade, L 48-33
EASTON VALLEY (10-0)
Alburnett, W, 72-53
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 81-45
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 76-40
Prince of Peace. W, 69-50
Lisbon, W, 66-34
CENTRAL DEWITT (6-2)
Independence, W, 67-44
Solon, W, 62-38
Mount Vernon, L, 68-58
Beckman Catholic, W 58-55
Center Point Urbana, L, 55-32
