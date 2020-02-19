LAST GAMES
CLINTON (3-17)
Davenport North, L, 69-49
Pleasant Valley, W, 33-29
Burlington, L, 61-53
Davenport West, L, 74-69
Davenport West, W, 54-50
CAMANCHE (18-3)
Bellevue, W, 72-37
Anamosa, W, 91-65
Monticello, L, 49-45
Tipton, W, 73-67
West Branch, W, 79-54
FULTON (21-7)
Morrison, W, 70-53
Rockridge, W, 68-60
Sherrard, W, 63-33
Warren, W, 58-54
Orion, L, 66-42
PRINCE OF PEACE (9-12)
Easton Valley, L, 49-43
Marquette, W, 66-49
Midland, W, 70-46
Cal-Wheat, W, 63-46
Orangeville, L, 61-45
NORTHEAST (13-9)
Durant, W, 74-55
Monticello, L, 39-20
Bellevue, W, 49-45
Central DeWitt, L, 59-57
Cascade, L, 49-36
EASTON VALLEY (21-0)
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 100-68
Prince of Peace, W, 49-43
Rivermont Collegiate, W, 76-28
Midland, W, 73-31
Lisbon, W, 63-36
CENTRAL DEWITT (16-5)
Marion, W, 62-52
Northeast, W, 59-57
South Tama, W, 67-28
Vinton-Shellsburg, W, 64-47
West Delaware, W, 80-60
