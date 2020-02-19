LAST GAMES

CLINTON (3-17)

Davenport North, L, 69-49

Pleasant Valley, W, 33-29

Burlington, L, 61-53

Davenport West, L, 74-69

Davenport West, W, 54-50

 

CAMANCHE (18-3)

Bellevue, W, 72-37

Anamosa, W, 91-65

Monticello, L, 49-45

Tipton, W, 73-67

West Branch, W, 79-54

 

FULTON (21-7)

Morrison, W, 70-53

Rockridge, W, 68-60

Sherrard, W, 63-33

Warren, W, 58-54

Orion, L, 66-42

 

PRINCE OF PEACE (9-12)

Easton Valley, L, 49-43

Marquette, W, 66-49

Midland, W, 70-46

Cal-Wheat, W, 63-46

Orangeville, L, 61-45

 

NORTHEAST (13-9)

Durant, W, 74-55

Monticello, L, 39-20

Bellevue, W, 49-45

Central DeWitt, L, 59-57

Cascade, L, 49-36

 

EASTON VALLEY (21-0)

Calamus-Wheatland, W, 100-68

Prince of Peace, W, 49-43

Rivermont Collegiate, W, 76-28

Midland, W, 73-31

Lisbon, W, 63-36

 

CENTRAL DEWITT (16-5)

Marion, W, 62-52

Northeast, W, 59-57

South Tama, W, 67-28

Vinton-Shellsburg, W, 64-47

West Delaware, W, 80-60

 

