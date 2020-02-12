LAST GAMES

CLINTON (2-15)

Davenport Central, L, 70-65

North Scott, L, 72-33

Bettendorf, L, 46-31

Davenport North, L, 69-49

Pleasant Valley, W, 33-29

CAMANCHE (16-3)

Northeast, W, 61-40

Dubuqe Senior, L, 82-66

Bellevue, W, 72-37

Anamosa, W, 91-65

Monticello, L, 49-45

FULTON (20-7)

Morrison, W, 70-53

Rockridge, W, 68-60

Sherrard, W, 63-33

Warren, W, 58-54

Orion, L, 66-42

PRINCE OF PEACE (8-11)

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 62-42

Lisbon, L, 64-55

Easton Valley, L, 49-43

Marquette, W, 66-49

Midland, W, 70-46

NORTHEAST (12-9)

Durant, W, 74-55

Monticello, L, 39-20

Bellevue, W, 49-45

Central DeWitt, L, 59-57

Cascade, L, 49-36

EASTON VALLEY (19-0)

Calamus-Wheatland, W, 100-68

Prince of Peace, W, 49-43

Rivermont Collegiate, W, 76-28

Midland, W, 73-31

Lisbon, W, 63-36

CENTRAL DEWITT (13-5)

Beckman Catholic, L, 56-39

Mount Vernon, L, 72-56

Maquoketa, W, 57-33

Marion, W, 62-52

Northeast, W, 59-57

