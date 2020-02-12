LAST GAMES
CLINTON (2-15)
Davenport Central, L, 70-65
North Scott, L, 72-33
Bettendorf, L, 46-31
Davenport North, L, 69-49
Pleasant Valley, W, 33-29
CAMANCHE (16-3)
Northeast, W, 61-40
Dubuqe Senior, L, 82-66
Bellevue, W, 72-37
Anamosa, W, 91-65
Monticello, L, 49-45
FULTON (20-7)
Morrison, W, 70-53
Rockridge, W, 68-60
Sherrard, W, 63-33
Warren, W, 58-54
Orion, L, 66-42
PRINCE OF PEACE (8-11)
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 62-42
Lisbon, L, 64-55
Easton Valley, L, 49-43
Marquette, W, 66-49
Midland, W, 70-46
NORTHEAST (12-9)
Durant, W, 74-55
Monticello, L, 39-20
Bellevue, W, 49-45
Central DeWitt, L, 59-57
Cascade, L, 49-36
EASTON VALLEY (19-0)
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 100-68
Prince of Peace, W, 49-43
Rivermont Collegiate, W, 76-28
Midland, W, 73-31
Lisbon, W, 63-36
CENTRAL DEWITT (13-5)
Beckman Catholic, L, 56-39
Mount Vernon, L, 72-56
Maquoketa, W, 57-33
Marion, W, 62-52
Northeast, W, 59-57
