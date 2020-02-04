Last Games
CLINTON (1-15)
Davenport Assumption, L, 60-38
Muscatine, L, 49-14
Maquoketa, L, 60-28
Davenport Central, L, 52-38
North Scott, L, 65-25
FULTON (13-13)
Rockridge, W, 33-30
Riverdale, L, 57-30
Morrison, W, 45-37
Sherrard, L, 34-32
Orion, L, 51-42
CAMANCHE (5-12)
Cascade, L, 46-15
Prince of Peace, W 48-46
North Cedar, W, 68-55
Mid-Prairie, L, 51-29
Northeast, L, 56-35
PRINCE OF PEACE (10-8)
Calamus-Wheatland, L, 46-45
Camanche, L, 48-46
Northeast, W, 58-55
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 67-27
Lisbon, W, 58-43
CENTRAL DEWITT (14-1)
Maquoketa, W, 52-26
West Delaware, W, 64-33
Solon, W, 60-35
Beckman, W, 56-40
Mount Vernon, W, 50-43
NORTHEAST (11-8)
PRince of Peace, L, 58-55
West Liberty, L, 51-46
Anamosa, W, 69-45
Camanche, W, 56-35
Durant, W, 59-40
EASTON VALLEY (8-7)
Lisbon, W, 60-44
Midland, W, 66-40
Marquette, L, 61-48
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-23
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 52-40
