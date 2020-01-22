Last Games
CLINTON (1-11)
Bettendorf, L, 48-26
Davenport North, L, 72-32
Pleasant Valley, L, 45-24
Burlington, W, 51-41
Davenport Assumption, L, 60-38
FULTON (11-11)
Prince of Peace, W, 48-36
Sherrard, L, 41-34
Orion, W, 52-40
Rockridge, W, 33-30
Riverdale, L, 57-30
CAMANCHE (3-11)
Bellevue, L, 65-44
Monticello, L, 48-7
Wilton, W, 43-40
Anamosa, L, 43-31
Cascade, L, 46-15
PRINCE OF PEACE (7-7)
Wahlert, L, 63-32
Midland, W, 62-29
Marquette, L, 60-41
Lisbon, W, 64-44
Calamus-Wheatland, L, 46-45
CENTRAL DEWITT (12-1)
Beckman, W, 62-52
CPU, L, 49-47
Maquoketa, W, 52-26
West Delaware, W, 64-33
Solon, W, 60-35
NORTHEAST (8-5)
Mid-Prairie W 60-47
Wilton, W, 62-50
Monticello, L, 55-39
Cascade, L, 55-39
North Cedar, W, 83-31
EASTON VALLEY (6-7)
Cedar Valley Christian W, 56-17
Prince of Peace, L, 57-43
Lisbon, W, 60-44
Midland, W, 66-40
Marquette, L, 61-48
