Last Games

CLINTON (1-11)

Bettendorf, L, 48-26

Davenport North, L, 72-32

Pleasant Valley, L, 45-24

Burlington, W, 51-41

Davenport Assumption, L, 60-38

FULTON (11-11)

Prince of Peace, W, 48-36

Sherrard, L, 41-34

Orion, W, 52-40

Rockridge, W, 33-30

Riverdale, L, 57-30

CAMANCHE (3-11)

Bellevue, L, 65-44

Monticello, L, 48-7

Wilton, W, 43-40

Anamosa, L, 43-31

Cascade, L, 46-15

PRINCE OF PEACE (7-7)

Wahlert, L, 63-32

Midland, W, 62-29

Marquette, L, 60-41

Lisbon, W, 64-44

Calamus-Wheatland, L, 46-45

CENTRAL DEWITT (12-1)

Beckman, W, 62-52

CPU, L, 49-47

Maquoketa, W, 52-26

West Delaware, W, 64-33

Solon, W, 60-35 

NORTHEAST (8-5)

Mid-Prairie W 60-47

Wilton, W, 62-50

Monticello, L, 55-39

Cascade, L, 55-39

North Cedar, W, 83-31

EASTON VALLEY (6-7)

Cedar Valley Christian W, 56-17

Prince of Peace, L, 57-43

Lisbon, W, 60-44

Midland, W, 66-40

Marquette, L, 61-48

 

