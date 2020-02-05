LAST GAMES

CLINTON (1-14)

Muscatine, L, 62-50

Maquoketa, L, 57-48

Davenport Central, L, 70-65

North Scott, L, 72-33

Bettendorf, L, 46-31

CAMANCHE (15-2)

North Cedar, W, 83-44

Mid-Prairiw, W, 70-33

Northeast, W, 61-40

Dubuqe Senior, L, 82-66

Bellevue, W, 72-37

FULTON (18-6)

Riverdale, W, 55-41

Stillman Valley, W, 63-38

Dixon, L, 57-54

Morrison, W, 70-53

Rockridge, W, 68-60

PRINCE OF PEACE (6-11)

Calamus-Wheatland, L, 45-30

Freeport Aquin, W, 44-40

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 62-42

Lisbon, L, 64-55

Easton Valley, L, 49-43

NORTHEAST (11-7)

West Liberty, W, 60-23

Anamosa, W, 54-40

Camanche, L, 61-40

Durant, W, 74-55

Monticello, L, 39-20

EASTON VALLEY (16-0)

Marquette Catholic, W, 81-38

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 94-41

Lena Winslow, W, 66-36

Calamus-Wheatland, W, 100-68

Prince of Peace, W, 49-43

CENTRAL DEWITT (10-5)

Solon, W, 63-52

Bettendorf, W, 50-40

Marion, L, 65-63

Beckman Catholic, L, 56-39

Mount Vernon, L, 72-56

Tags