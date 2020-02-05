LAST GAMES
CLINTON (1-14)
Muscatine, L, 62-50
Maquoketa, L, 57-48
Davenport Central, L, 70-65
North Scott, L, 72-33
Bettendorf, L, 46-31
CAMANCHE (15-2)
North Cedar, W, 83-44
Mid-Prairiw, W, 70-33
Northeast, W, 61-40
Dubuqe Senior, L, 82-66
Bellevue, W, 72-37
FULTON (18-6)
Riverdale, W, 55-41
Stillman Valley, W, 63-38
Dixon, L, 57-54
Morrison, W, 70-53
Rockridge, W, 68-60
PRINCE OF PEACE (6-11)
Calamus-Wheatland, L, 45-30
Freeport Aquin, W, 44-40
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 62-42
Lisbon, L, 64-55
Easton Valley, L, 49-43
NORTHEAST (11-7)
West Liberty, W, 60-23
Anamosa, W, 54-40
Camanche, L, 61-40
Durant, W, 74-55
Monticello, L, 39-20
EASTON VALLEY (16-0)
Marquette Catholic, W, 81-38
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 94-41
Lena Winslow, W, 66-36
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 100-68
Prince of Peace, W, 49-43
CENTRAL DEWITT (10-5)
Solon, W, 63-52
Bettendorf, W, 50-40
Marion, L, 65-63
Beckman Catholic, L, 56-39
Mount Vernon, L, 72-56
