CLINTON (1-10)

North Scott, L, 74-19

Bettendorf, L, 48-26

Davenport North, L, 72-32

Pleasant Valley, L, 45-24

Burlington, W, 51-41

FULTON (11-10)

Monmouth Roseville, L, 60-55

Prince of Peace, W, 48-36

Sherrard, L, 41-34

Orion, W, 52-40

Rockridge, W, 33-30

CAMANCHE (2-8)

Northeast, L, 75-39

Durant. W 42-40

West Branch, L 69-28

West Liberty, L, 64-39

Bellevue, L, 65-44

PRINCE OF PEACE (5-5)

Springville, L, 60-51

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-25

Fulton,. L 48-36

Easton Valley, W, 57-43

Wahlert, L, 63-32

CENTRAL DEWITT (9-1)

Independence, W, 54-16

Solon, W, 55-39

Mount Vernon, W, 52-22

Beckman, W, 62-52

CPU, L, 49-47

NORTHEAST (7-5)

Regina, W, 56-55

Mid-Prairie W 60-47

Wilton, W, 62-50

Monticello, L, 55-39

Cascade, L, 55-39

EASTON VALLEY (4-6)

Central City L, 47-45

Alburnett, W, 41-39

Calamus-Wheatland, W, 56-46

Cedar Valley Christian W, 56-17

Prince of Peace, L, 57-43

