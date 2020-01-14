CLINTON (1-10)
North Scott, L, 74-19
Bettendorf, L, 48-26
Davenport North, L, 72-32
Pleasant Valley, L, 45-24
Burlington, W, 51-41
FULTON (11-10)
Monmouth Roseville, L, 60-55
Prince of Peace, W, 48-36
Sherrard, L, 41-34
Orion, W, 52-40
Rockridge, W, 33-30
CAMANCHE (2-8)
Northeast, L, 75-39
Durant. W 42-40
West Branch, L 69-28
West Liberty, L, 64-39
Bellevue, L, 65-44
PRINCE OF PEACE (5-5)
Springville, L, 60-51
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 56-25
Fulton,. L 48-36
Easton Valley, W, 57-43
Wahlert, L, 63-32
CENTRAL DEWITT (9-1)
Independence, W, 54-16
Solon, W, 55-39
Mount Vernon, W, 52-22
Beckman, W, 62-52
CPU, L, 49-47
NORTHEAST (7-5)
Regina, W, 56-55
Mid-Prairie W 60-47
Wilton, W, 62-50
Monticello, L, 55-39
Cascade, L, 55-39
EASTON VALLEY (4-6)
Central City L, 47-45
Alburnett, W, 41-39
Calamus-Wheatland, W, 56-46
Cedar Valley Christian W, 56-17
Prince of Peace, L, 57-43
