LAST GAMES
CLINTON (1-12)
Burlington, L 65-49
Davenport Assumption, L, 68-48
Muscatine, L, 62-50
Maquoketa, L, 57-48
Davenport Central, L, 70-65
CAMANCHE (12-1)
Wilton, W, 80-35
Anamosa, W, 78-40
Cascade, W, 59-52
Indian Creek, L, 63-56
North Cedar, W, 83-44
FULTON (14-5)
Stark County, W, 70-37
Polo, W, 56-32
Ashton-Franklin Center, W, 76-40
Prince of Peace, W, 57-44
Bureau Valley, W, 66-39
PRINCE OF PEACE (6-9)
Marquette, L, 53-50
Lisbon, W, 38-33
Calamus-Wheatland, L, 45-30
Freeport Aquin, W, 44-40
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 62-42
NORTHEAST (10-5)
Cascade, L 48-33
North Cedar, L, 44-38
Bellevue, W, 73-45
West Liberty, W, 60-23
Anamosa, W, 54-40
EASTON VALLEY (14-0)
Lisbon, W, 66-34
Midland, W, 104-46
Marquette Catholic, W, 81-38
Cedar Valley Christian, W, 94-41
Lena Winslow, W, 66-36
CENTRAL DEWITT (10-4)
West Delaware, W, 59-41
Solon, W, 63-52
Bettendorf, W, 50-40
Marion, L, 65-63
Beckman Catholic, L, 56-39
