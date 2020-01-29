LAST GAMES

CLINTON (1-12)

Burlington, L 65-49

Davenport Assumption, L, 68-48

Muscatine, L, 62-50

Maquoketa, L, 57-48

Davenport Central, L, 70-65

CAMANCHE (12-1)

Wilton, W, 80-35

Anamosa, W, 78-40

Cascade, W, 59-52

Indian Creek, L, 63-56

North Cedar, W, 83-44

FULTON (14-5)

Stark County, W, 70-37

Polo, W, 56-32

Ashton-Franklin Center, W, 76-40

Prince of Peace, W, 57-44

Bureau Valley, W, 66-39

PRINCE OF PEACE (6-9)

Marquette, L, 53-50

Lisbon, W, 38-33

Calamus-Wheatland, L, 45-30

Freeport Aquin, W, 44-40

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 62-42

NORTHEAST (10-5)

Cascade, L 48-33

North Cedar, L, 44-38

Bellevue, W, 73-45

West Liberty, W, 60-23

Anamosa, W, 54-40

EASTON VALLEY (14-0)

Lisbon, W, 66-34

Midland, W, 104-46

Marquette Catholic, W, 81-38

Cedar Valley Christian, W, 94-41

Lena Winslow, W, 66-36

CENTRAL DEWITT (10-4)

West Delaware, W, 59-41

Solon, W, 63-52

Bettendorf, W, 50-40

Marion, L, 65-63

Beckman Catholic, L, 56-39

