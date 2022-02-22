CLINTON – The Lyons Business & Professionals Association is partnering with The Trivia Chick for a trivia night March 11.
Held at the Tuscany at Rastrelli’s, the night will benefit LBPA programming. The room opens at 6 p.m. for social hour and registration, and trivia begins at 7 p.m.
To register, email director@thesawmillmuseum.org or leave a comment on the Facebook page’s event at https://fb.me/e/7ePP0grSS. Cost is $10 per person with teams of up to 8; meaning no more than 8 per team. You can also register at the door. Bring your own snacks to the Tuscany. Rastrelli’s will have a cash bar for the evening. Please no outside alcohol.
The trivia night supports the LBPA’s events like the Winter Festival and Christmas Walk. These events are free to the public and generally every year the Association spends $5,000 or more on activities and marketing for the holiday programming.
Throughout the year, LBPA supports group marketing for the district and supports businesses and culture in the district. LBPA is also gearing up for a Wine & Art Walk on May 5.
