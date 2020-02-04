The week is full of activities that celebrate Catholic education.
Below is a list of themes and a few of the activities.
Sunday – Celebrating our Parish
Kick Off at the 10:30 a.m. Mass at Prince of Peace Church
Monday – Celebrating our Community
Penny Wars – Pocket change collection for Australian Aid
Tuesday – Celebrating Faculty, Staff & Volunteers
Lunch will be brought in for teachers and staff
Wednesday – Celebrating our Nation
Students will make Valentines for Vets
Thursday – Celebrating Vocations
Guest speakers for all middle school and high school Religion classes
Friday – Celebrating Students
8 a.m. Mass at Prince of Peace Church
