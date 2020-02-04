The week is full of activities that celebrate Catholic education.

Below is a list of themes and a few of the activities.

Sunday – Celebrating our Parish

Kick Off at the 10:30 a.m. Mass at Prince of Peace Church

Monday – Celebrating our Community

Penny Wars – Pocket change collection for Australian Aid

Tuesday – Celebrating Faculty, Staff & Volunteers

Lunch will be brought in for teachers and staff

Wednesday – Celebrating our Nation

Students will make Valentines for Vets

Thursday – Celebrating Vocations

Guest speakers for all middle school and high school Religion classes

Friday – Celebrating Students

8 a.m. Mass at Prince of Peace Church

