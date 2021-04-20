CLINTON — Legislation is currently sitting in the Iowa House that would shift mental health funding off the backs of property taxpayers.
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. is currently working through the details of Senate File 587, he said. The bill passed in the Iowa Senate earlier this month and is now in the beginning stages in the Iowa House.
The legislation gives the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region the opportunity to generate almost $2 million more funding the first year, with increases of $300,000 to $400,000 in subsequent years, Irwin said.
This would be the region’s first chance for increased funding since its inception in 2015, Irwin said. The legislation is the only way Irwin sees an opportunity to generate more mental health funding to provide more services needed in the region, he said.
Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, referenced the legislation as an omnibus tax relief bill. The bill has several divisions, including taking the mental health levy off the backs of property taxes, she said. Iowa is one of only three states in the nation to use property taxes to fund mental health. This is not an appropriate use of property taxes, Cournoyer believes.
“This (legislation) actually gives more money to mental health,” Cournoyer said. “It distributes it per capita so it’s more equitable in how the funding’s distributed across the state. And I think that that’s a really important part of this bill that we desperately need.”
The first division of the bill involves getting rid of the mental health levy, moving the funding to a more sustainable funding revenue stream from the state general fund and also has built-in increases for mental health, Cournoyer said.
The bill also includes a phase out of the backfill intended to make up for lost revenue due to commercial and property tax rollback, Cournoyer said. It was never intended to last forever, she said. She stressed valuations and growth have been greater in other areas of the state. State valuations have grown 131% across the state but have only grown 13.8% in Clinton County, Cournoyer said.
“The biggest thing that I talked about with local city officials and county officials is that if you’re going to get rid of the backfill, make sure that you do it in a phased approach,” Cournoyer said. “And because we are under the statewide average in Clinton County, we get a six-year phase out and it actually is eight years because it doesn’t start until 2023. So it’s actually an eight-year phase out. So we’re trying to minimize the impact.”
Across the state, the backfill constitutes about 1% of the budgets of cities and counties, Cournoyer said. She believes Clinton County has done a great job with economic development in the county over the past year. She added she believes the county will be able to not only minimize the impact but come out stronger as a result of this.
The legislation is currently in the Ways and Means Committee in the Iowa House, State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, said. Wolfe does not believe it has been assigned to a subcommittee yet. There still needs to be a subcommittee hearing, a vote to move the legislation out of Ways and Means and then a vote on the floor, Wolfe said.
“I understand a lot of people would like to see this passed, but there are so many moving pieces,” Wolfe said. “And I think at least in the House, there’s been basically no discussion about it on any kind of a public or transparent basis. I know they had a lot of that in the Senate but we haven’t had that opportunity. So I think there are some concerns just because yes it does, it removes the triggers so it lowers income tax revenue going forward while also greatly increasing hypothetically expenses to the states from funding mental health. It might all balance out. That’d be great. There might be enough money to do that and to continue the backfill and do the other things that the bill wants.”
The schools depend on the state for funds every single year, Wolfe noted.
The backfill to the schools are held harmless because the school funding foundation aid formula increases from 87.5% to 88.4%, Cournoyer said.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, has always been in favor of getting mental health funding off the property taxes, he said. He is unsure this is the correct approach in how it would impact the state at this time, he said.
