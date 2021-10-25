I am supporting Bill Schemers and Les Shields for city council and will be supporting them on voting day Nov. 2. As retired police officers, both Bill and Les understand community safety. Bill was a police officer in a large city and decided to move to Clinton to raise a family. His perspective will be a great help to our police department. He certainly knows and understands the needs of our city. Bill is very unique. A couple of years before he became a city council person he went to many council meetings just to educate himself and understand how the council works. Additionally he went on our state trip to Des Moines to understand how the city works with our legislators. Most importantly, as an incumbent, Bill is now our longest serving council person with four years of experience. City staff and other council members need his perspective.
Les decided to run as a write in candidate after the deadline to file had passed; this was because of a very personal family matter. Other than his career as a police office, Les found the time to become a school board member for a number of years. Les also is president of Clinton County Development Association (Distribution of Gaming Funds) so he is used to overseeing large amounts of money. Our schools, city and county all need to work together to advancement of our community, and Les has experience in each of these areas. In order to vote for Les, simply mark the oval and write in Les, or Shields, or Les Shields.
In closing, Bill and Les are both well qualified to become city council members. They both have the passion and commitment and will work hard to advance Clinton. Vote for both on Nov. 2.
Thanks,
Dave Rose
Clinton
