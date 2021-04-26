On April 28, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Occupational Safety and Health Act. In December of that year the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was formed under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Labor. Soon thereafter the AFL-CIO designated April 28 as Workers Memorial Day. We wish to honor the lives of all persons killed or seriously injured while working at their place of employment. Some of the workers include 146 people at Triangle Shirtwaist Company in 1911, 125 miners in a Pennsylvania coal mine cave-in, Martin Luther King Jr. 3,000+ stockbrokers, secretaries, police and firefighters on 9/11, Clinton's own firefighter in an explosion and the 3,600+ medical professionals who have died trying to heal and comfort COVID patients. On April 28 please take a moment to pause, maybe say a prayer or just take a moment of silence to honor and memorialize these and others who died just trying to do their jobs.
Thank you.
Robert J. Krajnovich
Clinton Labor Congress
Clinton, Iowa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.