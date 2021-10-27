I have lived away from Clinton for a number of years, but I'm so happy to be back home.
There have been quite a few individuals who I've tried to follow up with. One, namely, is Bev Hermann, always such a fine, family-oriented, friendly and civic-minded person. I've worked closely with her.
She wrote a letter to the Clinton Herald, Oct. 26 edition on the Editorial Page, on Bill Schemers' exploits of local leadership experiences. As he is married to a local woman and 10-year next-door neighbor on Oakhurst to me, I am very interested.
The City of Clinton webpage shows the following boards and commissions that Bill currently serves on: City of Clinton Highway 30 Coalition of Eastern Iowa; Member of Coalition for Clinton Progress; City of Clinton Capital Improvements Committee; City of Clinton Government Affairs Committee Liaison; Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, City Liaison; City of Clinton Area Solid Waste Agency City Representative; Member of the Clinton Progress Coalition and Progress Coalition; a radio host, voluntarily, for "City Watch" program on KROS FM105.9.; on Franciscan Peace Center and Educational Committee on Human Trafficking; and I'm sure on many committees and sub-committees familiarizing members and topics related to these important projects.
His experienced history shows him to be very responsible, dependable, trustworthy, progressive and professional in his manner. I think he would be a very insightful and needed strengthening leadership qualities to Ward I council members, and I wish him well.
Sharon Hackney Martensen
Camanche
