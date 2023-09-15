There’s a Problem
My daughter called me this evening when she noticed a homeless person sleeping at the Riverfront. I was headed to a meeting, and told her I would drive by.
I found the man sleeping on a bench. I went to him and said hello. He woke, sat up, and we talked. I asked where he was from and if there was anything I could do. He said he was hungry, had been sleeping here for the past 2 days, and that there were no referrals for him. He didn’t know where to go. I told him I would bring him some food, and went to get him something to eat.
On my way back, I called my City Council members for their input on what could be done to help this man. I then called the non-emergency police number. The police department said they would send someone by. I told them the man was African American, posed no threat, and that he just needed some help. I told the man that I would return soon and if the police had not yet come, I would stay with him until they did.
He was still there after my meeting. I watched to make sure he was okay, hoping to talk to the police when they arrived. I called the non-emergency number again and was told the police had already come. The officer explained there were no open beds at the Victory Center and Information Referral in the courthouse could see him tomorrow.
I asked what the plan was for him. They replied there was no plan, he could stay there until he can walk to the courthouse in the morning. The officer explained there was nothing else they could do and they were sorry. Referrals are only given in extreme temperature or emergency situations. The police did all they could.
I asked the man if the police had talked to him and if there was anything I could do. He stated he talked to them and that he could use more blankets. I called my friend, who brought blankets, pillows, and snacks.
There’s a problem anytime there are no options for someone forced to sleep outdoors because of situations out of their control. There’s a problem when the answer is no room at the homeless center. There’s a problem when a Clinton citizen states the answer to a homeless shelter in their community is to get a gun. There’s a problem when Clinton has over 200 homeless kids in our school system and Clinton citizen’s answer is to build a park instead of a potential supportive housing site. There’s a problem when opportunities for kindness are met with shouts of “not in my neighborhood”. There’s a problem when we believe our actions - or in-actions - will not have consequences for us all.
What can we do? We can remember that homelessness is an assault on dignity, and everyone is deserving of self respect and value.
Clinton, we have a problem.
Kathryn Wynn-Calvin, Clinton
