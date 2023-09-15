I am walking in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s because it is very personal for me. I had two grandparents that both had dementia. At the time, I didn’t know much about the disease and what resources were available. They have both passed from this awful disease.
My grandpa went out to get milk one day. He ended up three counties over and couldn’t find his way home. A sheriff escorted him home that day. They lived only five minutes from the local Walmart. That is where he was headed that day. That was the catalyst for my family taking action and finding placement for both of them. Both he and his wife, my grandma, had dementia. My family was in a position where they needed to make decisions very quickly. The family ended up finding placement for them in a long term care facility.
I started working in senior care after those events in my family. I realized how many people are providing care for loved ones with this disease. It’s way bigger than I realized. That is why I walk. I want to help raise awareness and funding to fight Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Please join us for the Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s. When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Walk to start after, at 9:20 a.m.
Jim Wiebenga, East Moline, Ill.
