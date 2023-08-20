I notice that for the third year in a row the Lumberkings led the Prospect league in attendance. The Lumberkinks thanked their fans for their support! I think the fans should be thanking Ted Tornow and his staff for all of the hard work and the extreme effort they took to keep baseball in Clinton, It would have been easy to just lock the doors and say goodbye, but they didn't do that. THANK YOU
This is from a long time baseball fan.
Dennis Kair, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.