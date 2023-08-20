Some of us enjoying the privilege of comfortable, stable homes may not realize that homelessness has been identified as the number four Health Issue on Iowa’s Clinton County Health Needs Assessment. Safe and stable housing is instrumental to support those who are not so fortunate.
We here in the Clinton area have an opportunity to change this for those less fortunate, in need of a safe, clean, healthy home, work that will support themselves and their family, education to equip them for such a job, adequate food, clothing and funds to provide school, medical and other needs for their family.
The YWCA Empowerment Center has been working for several years on finding a site for Supportive Housing here in Clinton for our area. They’ve chosen the vacant lot across from the County Law Center, 600 block North Third Street, formerly a gas station. This vacant lot was chosen because it is located close to transportation (bus line), jobs, medical facilities, and public housing, all within walking distance. In June, 2022, this site was also supported by City and County officials in their application to the National Housing Trust Fund.
This facility is fully funded! We did receive a historic award of $4.4 million for construction for our community from the National Housing Trust Fund! The City of Clinton has pledged a one-time award of $500,000 for construction and the County Supervisors pledged a one-time award of $500,000 for construction and land costs. In addition, an anonymous donor has pledged $500,000 toward an Operational Reserve account for ongoing expenses.
This new facility will improve living conditions not only for its’ residents, but for the surrounding area. It has been proven that new builds or renovations, new or rebuilt streets in a neighborhood and other improvements incentivize property owners in the surrounding area to make improvements to their own homes or business places.
I’ve seen it myself over the past almost 15 years in some of our neighborhoods where formerly neglected streets were totally rebuilt or resurfaced, residents one after another have made their blocks look nice again – and therefore increased their property values. This new build will be attractive, well kept, and well managed, and increase surrounding property values. Employment Center staff and Administration offices will be on-site. Every client will be assigned a Case Manager. Additional community-based support service providers will be able to work on-site or in the Clinton County Resource Center across the street.
In addition to improving living conditions and neighborhoods, Elior Cohen at UCLA released an independent study showing that targeted housing assistance to people experiencing homelessness reduces crime, increases employment and improves health.
Within 18 months, the number of emergency hospital visits decreased by 80%, the possibility of committing a crime went down 80% and jail days were reduced by 130 days. Employment was reported by 24%. Our Supportive housing will provide opportunity for residents to get their GED or on-the-job training, and as needed, may include mental health, substance misuse or abuse treatment, other educational or workforce opportunities, religious/spiritual support, peer-to-peer support, etc.
Currently, the YWCA Funding Sources are state and federal through the Iowa Finance Authority and HUD guidelines, as well as local city and county governments, the United Way and other generous donors. This counts as matching funds for our grants, but also allows more flexibility in how the funds may be used. In 2021-2022, the YWCA Empowerment Center funneled $400,000 in direct program costs and case management into keeping community members in their own home and securing safe housing.
In the future, the 24 Supportive Housing units will be funded by program dollars, vouchers, and rental income of an estimated $411 per unit – if all units are filled, $9,864 per month in monthly rentals. In addition, if funded, the 10 shelter units will allow YWCA Clinton to continue to receive SAF funding, which currently amounts to $24,985. That funding should increase as we continue to provide the service. Other agencies using space would compensate us for time at the Center. Also, Hatch Development has assured the Y.W. that this will be a debt-free project.
If you have questions, please call the YWCA at (563) 242-2110.
Bev Hermann, Clinton
