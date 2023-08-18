Clinton City Council to hold public hearing Aug. 22
On August 22, Clinton City Council will hold a public hearing on the application of YWCA Clinton to rezone the site of its proposed Supportive Housing facility. Those opposing the location of this project argue it will decrease property values and increase crime, thereby making their neighborhood less safe.
A study by the University of Minnesota Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency found supportive housing facilities like the one planned by the YWCA do not in fact reduce property values in the context of neighborhoods like the one in question here. Two factors are important. Management of the facility and its size. Projects managed by non-profit organizations, compared to public housing projects, tend to have a positive or no effect on surrounding property values, especially those projects that are small in scale (less than 50 units).
In addition, the same study found smaller projects managed by non-profit organizations, again with less than 50 units, have no impact on neighborhood crime. The scale of the project is the most important factor in measuring the effect of supportive housing on neighborhood crime. The author states “... these fears [of increased crime] are typically based on emotional rather than factual arguments.”
This facility will address an unmet need in Clinton. For its residents, it will reduce dependence on public service and improve their health, education opportunities, and ability to work.
Hon. David H. Sivright Jr., Clinton
