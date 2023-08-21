We'd like to express a huge thank you to everyone who donated school supplies, funds and served as collection locations for the Vince Jetter Community Center's 30th annual Back to School Event. Your generosity meant we could give 525 children and teens backpacks filled with school supplies. We had a great day in Clinton Park on August 12. Music by Random Tanner, information tables by community groups, free food, door prizes given by local sponsors, games, bounce houses, face painting, clothing giveaways--all ways to engage and include all of you in our special commitment to inspiring positive neighborhood solutions. By empowering individuals, families and groups, and changing lives, we at the Vince Jetter Community Center strive to make Clinton a better place by creating a safe, nonviolent, nurturing place for Clinton's youth and their families to grow.
We have many fun and meaningful programs planned this fall, including 1980s Trivia Night at Clinton Moose Club, Witches Ball at Rusty Barrel, business pumpkin decorating contest, Pumpkins in the Park at Clinton Park, and more! Please visit our website, vincejetter.org and Vince Jetter Community Center Facebook page for more information.
Please join us as we strive to renovate and reopen the Vince Jetter Community Center this year. With your help, our goals, dreams and aspirations of providing the light for a brighter community in Clinton and surrounding communities can be achieved.
Rachel Jetter,Tamra Jetter, Nicki Jetter Holloway
Vince Jetter Community Center
