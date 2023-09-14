CLINTON -- Lillian Russell, birth name Helen Louise Lenord was born on Dec. 4, 1861, in Clinton, Iowa, to Cynthia and Charles Lenord. In 1865, her family moved to Chicago where Russell excelled in theatrics and music. By 1877, her acting career began when she earned a part in a Chicago Theatre production of “Time Tells All.” She then performed in multiple theater productions across the country, including “American Beauty,” “HMS Pinafore,” and “The Butterfly,” performing until 1919 when she was forced off stage due to ill health. Russell is still known as "Clinton’s Most Famous Citizen."
In 1912, Russell took part in the women’s suffrage movement. She became an activist leading her to become a recruiter in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War I and eventually becoming Honorary Gunnery Sargent. Russell was asked by then-U.S. President Warren G. Harding to serve as an ambassador in Europe. Upon her trip home, she suffered an injury that would result in her death on June 6 1922.
Her legacy continues to live on. In 1940, the movie "Lillian Russell" held its premier in Clinton and to this day Clinton Area Showboat Theatre is named after her.
Lillian Russell is one of the seven inductees into the 2023 Clinton County Walk of Fame. She is being recognized for Professional Achievement. Join in recognizing the 2023 Walk of Fame Class Sunday, Sept. 24, at Eagle Point Lodge from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.thesawmillmuesum.org/ccwof
