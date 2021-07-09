LOW MOOR — Low Moor Days will offer food, fun and activities this weekend.
Hosted by Low Moor Hometown Pride, the event will kick off today with registration for a 5K for adults and a quarter-mile jaunt for the kids. Kids race begins at 6:45 p.m. and 5K starts at 7 p.m. Registration is at Hunter’s Bar & Grill at 6 p.m., or register online at www.getmeregistered.com.
Tonight’s events include a concert by the Slough Buoys, a street dance and softball tournament.
Saturday festivities include more softball, a car show, kids activities all day and a parade.
Sunday’s festivities include a chicken dinner at the Low Moor Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
