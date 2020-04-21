Peer recovery building closed through end of month
DEWITT — Life Connections Peer Recovery Wellness Center’s building is closed through the end of April.
Support specialists will continue to serve individuals via phone and video conferencing during regular business hours of 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
More information can be found on Facebook, at https://lifeconnectionsrecovery.org or by calling 563-357-6352.
Businesses open for carry-out only
DEWITT —Due to the Covid 19 shutdowns, the following DeWitt businesses are open for carry-out only: Blondie’s Coffee Out Back, Casey’s General Store, Chuckie’s Tenderloins, DQ Grill & Chill, DeWitt Travel Mart, Hall of Fame Pizza and Wings, Happy Joe’s, Jorgies Bar & Grill, Mezcal Mexican Bar & Grill, Murphy’s Pub, Randy’s Neighborhood Market (Deli carryout), Smilee’s Ice Cream, Subway, Sunrise Cafe, Garden Cafe, Old Library, Summit Cafe and Tycoga Winery.
Call ahead or check with Facebook go up-to-date information.
Hospitals ask for mask makers
DEWITT — Anyone who would like to help make masks for Genesis Health Systems and Unity Point should email prichard.dianne@gmail.com. The Mask Taskforce is looking for all skill levels of sewing, Any help is greatly appreciated, the group said.
Business offers sack lunches
DEWITT – The DeWitt Travel Mart is offering free sack lunches for children. The lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
