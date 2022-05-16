When citizens step up to hold local elective office, most understand that they are signing on for some headaches, a fair amount of hard work and sometimes making decisions that do not please everybody.
While community members have a right to question those decisions and voice opinions on local issues, that feedback should never take the form of threats, harassment or intimidation.
It’s been troubling to see members of the East Dubuque City Council experiencing just that. Three members of the council resigned within 30 days this spring, one of them citing mental health concerns stemming from harassment from residents after a March council meeting. Chad Biermeier said he received “very clear messages” from residents via emails, phone calls, Facebook messages and visits to his home and workplace. The other two council members declined to disclose their reasons for resigning.
Complaining to an elected official is one thing. Driving that person from office is another. ... Credit goes to those who have stuck it out on the East Dubuque City Council and those who have stepped up to be appointed for the vacancies. No local elected officials should have to endure harassment from constituents.
Dubuque Telegraph Herald
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.