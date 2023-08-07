TUESDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Thursday:
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.