CHICAGO, Ill. – Some local basketball players are heading to Chicago this weekend after qualifying for the NBA Skills Challenge presented by Under Armour.
The local portion of the competition was in the fall, and 11 Clinton kids qualified to move on to the regional portion (in Chicago).
For the 11u group, Cole Shannon, D’Angelo Perkins, Colton Graver, Grace Griswold, Kassidy Eggers and Maggie House qualified.
In the 13u group, Quinton Estes, Avante Perkins, BJ Cooley, Shayna Nettles and Hailey House moved on.
The objective of the NBA Skills Challenge to see the athletes perform in all areas of basketball. That includes, zig-zag through cones, speed dribble, shoot, rebound and score as many points as possible by shooting from designated spots while timed.
The local competitions were hosted in November, with the first, second and third place finishers moving on to the regional competition in Chicago.
The first place finishers in each age and gender group this weekend will automatically qualify for the national competition, which is held June 23. The national finals will be in New York City, beforethe 2020 NBA Draft
