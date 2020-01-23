Adv Auto Parts 149.66
Abbott Labs 90.73
ADM 44.98
Alliant Energy 58.46
Ameriprise 171.44
AutoZone, Inc 1166.35
Boeing 317.79
Bank of America 34.13
BP PLC ADR 38.20
ConAgra Foods 32.69
Caterpillar 142.72
Clorox 158.99
ChevronTexaco 113.10
Darling Int’l 29.13
Deere & Co. 171.98
Dollar General 155.13
Ennis Bus Forms 21.61
Eaton Corp 97.95
Exelon 47.95
Fastenal 36.06
General Electric 11.78
Goodyear Tire 14.64
Harley Davidson 35.23
Hewlett Packard 22.09
IBM 142.87
International Paper 44.65
Illinois Tool Works 179.59
Johnson & Johnson 148.45
JP Morgan 136.53
Kohl’s 46.21
McDonald’s Corp. 213.41
Merck & Co. 88.52
Microsoft 166.72
Pepsico 143.65
Pfizer 40.71
Principal Financial 55.33
Proctor & Gamble 125.00
Prudential 95.55
Sherwin Williams 596.63
Target 115.55
Tyson Foods 87.93
Texas Instruments 134.25
Union Pacific 187.17
US Bancorp 60.51
US Cellular 36.48
Verizon 60.51
Walt Disney Co. 142.18
Wal-Mart 115.83
Williams Co. 22.44
